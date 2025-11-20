GBP is steady and outperforming on crosses – Scotiabank

The Pound Sterling (GBO) is steady and entering Thursday’s NA session with a marginal gain as it outperforms nearly all of the G10 currencies in overall quiet trade, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

GBP is steady ahead of key BoE speeches

"Focus is on the BoE ahead of a pair of key speeches from MPC members Dhingra and Mann. Recent comments from Mann have leaned hawkish with a focus on upside risks to inflation while Dhingra’s comments leaned dovish highlighting growth concerns and the persistent undershooting of UK consumption relative to forecasts."

"Fundamental releases have been limited to disappointing second-tier CBI business sentiment data. This week’s highlight remains Friday’s retail sales and preliminary PMI’s."