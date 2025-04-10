"Better news, however, has been coming from US Treasury auctions, where the 10 year went quite well yesterday and expectations are for a decent 30 year auction today."

"The market now prices around three cuts for the Bank of England this year, with which we agree. We're a little reluctant to call EUR/GBP quickly back below 0.8500 since bond markets might struggle with another high US CPI reading today. GBP/USD could meet buyers near 1.2800 if our EUR/USD thesis holds today."

"One view here is that the DMO is already pushing the limits with £300bn of new issuance this year and that any greater slowdown in the UK economy, which would hit revenues/raise welfare spending, would only hit gilts harder. Clearly, then, the gilt market is an Achilles heel for sterling."

EUR/GBP briefly traded to 0.8650 yesterday – a move which seems to coincide with the sell-off in UK gilts. That UK gilts even underperformed US Treasuries is quite remarkable and probably very unnerving for the UK's Debt Management Office, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

