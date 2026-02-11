EUR/USD dips briefly after upbeat US jobs data trims Fed rate-cut bets

EUR/USD came under brief pressure on Wednesday as a surprisingly firm US jobs report boosted the US Dollar (USD) and weighed on the Euro (EUR). At the time of writing, the pair trades around 1.1875, after sliding about 68 pips to an intraday low near 1.1833 in the immediate reaction to the data.

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 130K in January, beating market expectations of around 70K and coming in above December’s revised 48K increase, while the Unemployment Rate edged down to 4.3% from 4.4%.

On revisions, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said the seasonally adjusted level of total Nonfarm employment for March 2025 was revised down by 898K, while total job growth for 2025 was cut to 181K from a previously reported 584K, highlighting a much weaker underlying hiring trend last year than earlier estimates suggested. The BLS also noted that average monthly job growth in 2025 was just 15K.

On the earnings front, Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.4% MoM in January, up from 0.1% in the prior month and above the 0.3% market forecast, while the annual pace held steady at 3.7% YoY, topping expectations of 3.6%.

The data dampen near-term rate-cut expectations and reinforce the case for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stay on hold for longer before resuming easing, with interest-rate futures now almost fully pricing the policy rate to remain unchanged in the 3.50%-3.75% range at both the March and April meetings, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading flat near 96.95, after slipping to an intraday low around 96.49 earlier in the day.