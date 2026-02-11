TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP: Political risks cap recovery – Rabobank

GBP: Political risks cap recovery – Rabobank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Rabobank’s Jane Foley highlights that UK political uncertainty around Prime Minister Starmer’s leadership is limiting Pound relief, with EUR/GBP holding near 0.8700 and GBP the weakest G10 currency on a 5‑day view. Rabobank expects range trading in EUR/GBP around 0.86/0.87 in the near term, but still forecasts a grind higher and a 0.89 level on a 12‑month view.

UK politics and BoE cuts weigh on Pound

"UK PM Starmer may still be in his job today but the whole country is aware that he may still be subjected to a leadership challenge as soon as this spring. This factor may account for the limited degree of relief being expressed by the pound. Although EUR/GBP is trading below the week’s highest level, the currency pair is holding close to 0.8700 and the pound remains the worst performing G10 currency on a 5-day view."

"While we see potential for EUR/GBP to enjoy some range trading in the 0.86/0.87 area on a 1-month view on the assumption that UK politics moves back into the back seat in the coming weeks, we continue to see potential for the currency pair to grind higher into the middle of the year and beyond."

"The very fact that UK politics is again being watched by the market is not good news for GBP. The risk that political jitters may again worsen into the spring is another negative factor. Piled on top is the possibility that the BoE is one of the few remaining G10 central banks which is confidently expected to cut rates again."

"GBP can be particularly sensitive to the tone in UK long-term interest rates due to the UK’s current account deficit. Overseas savers can be particularly sensitive to any perceived deterioration in fundamental. This means that gilts can be more vulnerable on bad news than debt markets in countries with large piles of domestic savings."

"We forecast EUR/GBP at 0.89 on a 12-month view."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD plummets to 1.1840 on US NFP

EUR/USD plummets to 1.1840 on US NFP

EUR/USD’s selling momentum now picks up pace and rapidly hits the 1.1840 region on Wednesday. Indeed, the pair’s decline comes amid rising buying pressure on the US Dollar in the wake of firmer-than-expected results from US NFP in January.

GBP/USD approaches 1.3600 on USD-buying

GBP/USD approaches 1.3600 on USD-buying

GBP/USD adds to Tuesday’s pullback and trades closer to the 1.3600 support on Wednesday. That said, Cable’s extra downside traction comes against the backdrop of renewed strength in the Greenback as investors assess the latest US NFP data.

Gold trims gains post-NFP, targets $5,000

Gold trims gains post-NFP, targets $5,000

Gold rapidly reverses initial gains and retreats to the vicinity of the $5,000 region per troy ounce amid further gains in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields, all following the latest US NFP readings.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

This was an unusual payrolls report for two reasons. Firstly, because it was released on  Wednesday, and secondly, because it included the 2025 revisions alongside the January NFP figure.

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price extends losses, and trades below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in ETFs so far this week.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers