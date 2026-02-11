West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $65.15 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 1.53% on the day, extending the rebound that began earlier this week. The Oil market is benefiting from renewed concerns over global supply, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain in focus for investors.

Relations between the United States (US) and Iran remain strained, fueling speculation about a possible tightening of sanctions or disruptions to Iranian export flows. Reports cited by Reuters suggest that Washington may consider intercepting vessels carrying Iranian crude if negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program collapse. Although initial diplomatic talks were described as constructive, traders remain cautious about the risk of escalation that could reduce available supply on the international market.

The market is also supported by shifting demand dynamics in Asia. India has reduced its imports of Russian Oil as part of trade negotiations with the United States, while increasing purchases from suppliers in the Middle East and West Africa. This rebalancing of trade flows helps sustain demand for certain crude grades, providing additional support to prices.

However, price gains remain limited by signs of abundant supply in the United States. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 13.4 million-barrel increase in Crude Oil inventories for the week ending February 6, marking the largest build since early 2023. This sharp accumulation far exceeded market expectations and revived concerns about short-term oversupply. Investors are now awaiting official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which could either confirm or challenge this trend.

Meanwhile, upcoming reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will be closely monitored. The IEA recently warned that global supply could outpace demand this year, potentially leading to a surplus. In this context, WTI US Oil price action remains driven by both geopolitical developments and fundamental signals regarding the balance between production and consumption, leaving the market caught between supply risks and concerns about slowing demand.