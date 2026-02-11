WTI gains on Middle East supply concerns, US stockpile limits upside
- WTI US Oil trades around $65.15, up 1.53% on Wednesday.
- Persistent tensions between Washington and Tehran fuel concerns over global supply.
- A strong rise in US Crude Oil inventories caps the short-term upside potential.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $65.15 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 1.53% on the day, extending the rebound that began earlier this week. The Oil market is benefiting from renewed concerns over global supply, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain in focus for investors.
Relations between the United States (US) and Iran remain strained, fueling speculation about a possible tightening of sanctions or disruptions to Iranian export flows. Reports cited by Reuters suggest that Washington may consider intercepting vessels carrying Iranian crude if negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program collapse. Although initial diplomatic talks were described as constructive, traders remain cautious about the risk of escalation that could reduce available supply on the international market.
The market is also supported by shifting demand dynamics in Asia. India has reduced its imports of Russian Oil as part of trade negotiations with the United States, while increasing purchases from suppliers in the Middle East and West Africa. This rebalancing of trade flows helps sustain demand for certain crude grades, providing additional support to prices.
However, price gains remain limited by signs of abundant supply in the United States. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 13.4 million-barrel increase in Crude Oil inventories for the week ending February 6, marking the largest build since early 2023. This sharp accumulation far exceeded market expectations and revived concerns about short-term oversupply. Investors are now awaiting official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which could either confirm or challenge this trend.
Meanwhile, upcoming reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will be closely monitored. The IEA recently warned that global supply could outpace demand this year, potentially leading to a surplus. In this context, WTI US Oil price action remains driven by both geopolitical developments and fundamental signals regarding the balance between production and consumption, leaving the market caught between supply risks and concerns about slowing demand.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.