In light of flash data for GBP futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the second session in a row on Thursday, now by around 6.8K contracts. Volume, too, rose by around 31.8K contracts, reversing Wednesday’s drop.

GBP/USD now targets 1.2400 and above

Cable’s brief test of the area above 1.24 the figure on Thursday was accompanied by rising volume and open interest, leaving the door open for the continuation of the bullish momentum, at least in the near term and always in tandem with auspicious Brexit headlines.