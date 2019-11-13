In light of advanced readings for GBP futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 1.9K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, reaching the second build in a row. On the other hand, volume shrunk by around 6.6K contracts, prolonging the erratic performance.

GBP/USD faces extra consolidation, still below 1.30

Cable appears to have met strong resistance in the upper-1.2800s for the time being. Both volume and open interest lack of a clear direction, leaving the consolidative scenario unchanged at least in the near term.