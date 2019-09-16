CME Group’s advanced figures for GBP futures markets noted investors trimmed their open interest positions by around 4.1K contracts on Friday, reversing three builds in a row. In the same direction, volume clinched the second drop in a row, this time by around 139.5K contracts.
GBP/USD met strong hurdle around 1.25
Brexit hopes in combination with USD-weakness have sustained the strong rebound in Cable last week. The up move, however, met a tough resistance in the 1.2500 neighbourhood, coincident with the 100-day SMA. Shrinking open interest and volume could also spark a leg lower in the short-term horizon, with the next probable support at the 1.2300 area, where sits the 55-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1100 amid fears of US-EU trade war, mid-East flare up
EUR/USD has kicked off the week below 1.1100, close to its closing levels on Friday. Fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2500 ahead of Johnson-Juncker meeting
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, off the highs. UK PM Johnson will meet EC Commission President Juncker to discuss Brexit amid reports of progress. Tensions in the Middle-East and uncertainty ahead of the Fed impact markets.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
Forex Today: Oil prices skyrocket after attack on Saudi installation, Chinese economy slows, Brexit talks continue
Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 16: A drone attack on a Saudi oil facility knocked down around 50% of the Kingdom's output and 5% of global production.