GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Falling wedge confirmation keeps buyers hopeful

- GBP/CAD extends previous day’s gains on confirming bullish chart pattern.
- Upbeat MACD signals direct short-term buyers to 21-day EMA.
- Bears have multiple barriers before retaking controls.
GBP/CAD stays firmer around 1.6875, keeping the previous day’s upside break of the key resistance ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair confirms the bullish formation called falling wedge amid the bullish MACD signals before the release of the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Read: When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
That said, the 21-day EMA level of 1.6910 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the 1.7000 threshold and the late October’s peak surrounding 1.7090.
In a case where the UK inflation numbers propel the GBP/CAD prices beyond 1.7090, late August month’s low near 1.7275 and September’s peak close to 1.7445 will be in focus.
Alternatively, a pullback below the previous resistance line, around 1.6800, should challenge the monthly low of 1.6721.
However, any further downside will be challenged by the support line of the stated wedge formation, near 1.6690 at the latest.
GBP/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.6874
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.6866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.692
|Daily SMA50
|1.7116
|Daily SMA100
|1.7227
|Daily SMA200
|1.7261
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.6881
|Previous Daily Low
|1.6773
|Previous Weekly High
|1.6915
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|1.7196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.6891
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.6732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.6691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.6907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.7015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1300 as Treasury yields retreat Premium
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300, staging a decent comeback from 16-month lows of 1.1264. The retreat in the US Treasury yields aid the pair's recovery. However, traders remain cautious amid the risk-off mood and firmer US dollar. Eurozone inflation data awaited.
GBP/USD climbs above mid-1.3400s on UK inflation data Premium
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.3450 in the early European session after the data from the UK showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in October. The CPI and the Core CPI jumped to 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively, on a yearly basis and surpassed market expectations.
Gold sticks to modest gains, lacks follow-through beyond $1,855 Premium
Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and reversed a part of the overnight sharp intraday pullback from over five-month highs. Gold held on to its modest gains ahead of the European session, defending the $1,850 level.
Shiba Inu price eyes 40% upswing as SHIB downtrend faces exhaustion
Shiba Inu price action is getting congested with each lower high, suggesting consolidation. If this development continues, SHIB will likely break out from the downtrend and result in an explosive upswing. A breakdown of the $0.0000360 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Consumers to the Rescue: US economy improves after the weak third quarter Premium
For US consumers October’s Retail Sales were a classic case of ‘watch what we do, not what we say.’ October Retail Sales jump 1.7% more than doubling September’s 0.8%. Consumers shrug off inflation and their own depressed confidence scores.