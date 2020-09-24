GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Choppy conditions at counter trendline resistance

- GBP/CAD is being rejected at monthly resistance which opens the case for the downside.
- Bears can be enthused by the restest at the countertrendline resistance but 4HR price action is dubious.
GBP/CAD has failed to break out of from the reverse heand and shoulders on the monthly chart and is rejected at a strong level of supply.
The price is making signs for a breakout to the downside on both the weekly and daily chart but there is less conviction on the lower time frame.
The following is s topdown analysis that illustrates the downside bias.
Monthly chart
The price failed to break the resistance once again which is invakudting the reverse head and shoulders.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart shows that there are prospects of a move above the trendline to the prior structure.
Weekly chart 38.2% Fib confluence
However, there are many confluence of the the 28.2%, the counter trendline and prior nearterm structure.
Daily chart
The daily chart has already offered a number of confirmations that the counter trendline and confluence resistance structure is solid on the restest in what appears to the formation of wave-3.
4HR chart reverse head and shoulders risk
The 4-hour chart is, however, seeing the price test back above the 21 moving average.
The risk here is a formation of the reverse head and shoulders and a break to the upside above structure in choppy conditions.
The price action fro here should be monitored for a test of the recent lows. A break and restest could offer prospects of a bearish setup with a lower target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls at key support juncture, eyes on 38.2 % correction
AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears all the way to a critical support area and the focus now is on the correction pertaining to the USD. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground before completing a 5-wave technical move to the upside.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
USD/JPY: Rally continues amid appetite for the greenback
The Japanese economy is showing signs of a turnaround, according to BOJ’s Kuroda. US Treasury yields remained mute amid growth concerns and coronavirus vaccine’s hopes.
Venezuela looking to legalize Bitcoin mining
Citizens of Venezuela will be able to mine Bitcoin, build mining rigs, import them and transact with them freely. Anyone interested in any of these actions will need to obtain a license.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.