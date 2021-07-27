GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bear stepping in to target downside liquidity

- GBP/CAD is on the verge of a significant correction.
- GBP net short positions are indicating that there could be more short covering on the way soon.
GBP/CAD is a complicated mix of net shorts and technical pointing to a downside continuation in the pending correction towards the daily structure.
The following illustrates the outcome look from both an hourly perspective to a daily perspective.
Hourly chart
The bears are stepping in at the highs in early Asia and considering the net short position in GBP and month-end, further squaring of positions could be in order which could equate to an upside continuation in the coming sessions.
The alignment o the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and the 21-EMA along with the prior hourly lows of 1.7340 are compelling for a meanwhile downside target.
This area would be expected to act as a strong area of support.
However, the first hurdle will be an area of liquidity near 1.7470 and around the 23.6% Fibo.
Daily chart
Having said that, the daily outlook is bearish below 1.7440 to pick up liquidity from the prior resistance that meets the 10-day EMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3900 as USD weakens
GBP/USD extends the previous two day’s gains in Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band and awaits for confirmation. US dollar trades below 93.00 ahead of the FOMC meeting. The sterling gains on the sharp decline in coronavirus infections.
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%
Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma
No change in rate policy or bond purchases expected. US economy appears to be slowing under labor, supply chain shortages. Treasury curve has flattened, inflation has jumped since the June 16 FOMC. Dollar has gained against most majors since mid-June.