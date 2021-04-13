GBP/AUD Price Analysis: Bears eye daily downside extension

GBP/AUD bears seeking downside extension.

A discount from current support on the cards.

GBP/AUD is on a southerly trajectory on the longer-term charts and the following illustrates where the next opportunity could arise from a market structure perspective.

Daily chart

The daily chart shows that there is the potential of a daily downside extension following a significant correction to the prior structure.

4-hour chart

The bears are waiting to pounce at the 21-EMA on the 4-hour chart.

1-hour chart

As for the 1-hour chart, the conditions are already bearish according to the Momentum indicator.

That being said, a discount from the support is still not out of the question.