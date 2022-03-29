- GME stock surges on meme stock Monday as retail rides again.
- GameStop stock closed up 24% but lagged AMC and HYMC.
- GME stock is down slightly in Tuesday's premarket.
Back to the future then for Monday as the meme stock madness returned to a trading screen near you. While it was easy to pinpoint the reasons for some of last year's meme stock spikes, such as in GME and AMC, this move yesterday was widespread and so harder to pin down. Certainly, the two main protagonists – AMC CEO Adam Aron and GME savior Ryan Cohen – had something to do with it. The widespread return of risk assets was the session's notable feature. It is as if the market has now totally discounted all of its fears over Ukraine, oil and rate hikes and just carried on as if we are back in late 2020. Strange environment, but the momentum is certainly hard to argue with.
GameStop Stock News
The move was sparked in GameStop stock itself when news broke of Ryan Cohen buying more GME stock via RC Ventures, his investment company. Ryan Cohen had also done the same for Bed Bath & Beyond earlier, which also saw the stock spike sharply. Bed Bath & Beyond was another retail or meme stock favored in 2021. Cohen certainly started the move, but it was cross-stock momentum that kicked things into action on Monday. First, Hycroft Mining (HYMC) announced it has completed its successful share offering. This meant that AMC stock spiked as it had invested in HYMC. Where AMC goes, GME tends to follow or vice versa, and so it proved. AMC Adam Aron heated things with some bullish commentary on the future for AMC as an investment vehicle, and that further stoked risk appetites among AMC apes and retail traders. This then spread from AMC and HYMC to GME and others.
GameStop Stock Forecast
So you need to be aware that this probably will not last. I know many of you will not want to hear that, but the odds are stacked that way. Each super spike usually fades after a few weeks. For simplicity, we have drawn a neat descending trend line from the spike highs on June 8, 2021 to the double top in November and now to this current spike. This makes for a bit more sobering viewing. However, that does not mean all doom and gloom, rather just be aware that this is the bigger picture at play here. This is momentum trading, but momentum always fades.
For a long-term trend to establish, the momentum should fade to consolidation, but this has not been happening with GME stock. Holding above $160 is what is needed to keep GME stock bullish on the medium to long-term view. This is where the consolidation phase should be around. Below there is strong support at $127 from the first breakout.
GME stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 10-day highs near 1.1100 Premium
EUR/USD has extended its rally to a fresh 10-day high near 1.1100 on improving market mood on Tuesday. The shared currency capitalizes on risk flows after Russia announced that they agreed to halt military activity near Kyiv following the latest round of talks.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.3150 area as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction and has advanced to daily highs near 1.3150 amid renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The risk-positive market environment on Russia-Ukraine headlines makes it difficult for the safe-haven dollar to find demand.
Gold slumps toward $1,900 on surging US yields
Gold has met fresh selling pressure on Tuesday and has dropped toward $1,900. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day as risk flows dominate financial markets on renewed optimism for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Shiba Inu price is on the cusp of a 65% bull run
Shiba Inu price saw bulls taking the lead on Monday by using the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) handle as an entry point that resulted in the price shooting up to the 200-day SMA of $0.00003000, but bulls were unable to perform a daily close above this level.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: How much inflation can Americans tolerate? Premium
American consumers are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the economy as ever-rising inflation erodes family income.