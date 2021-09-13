- GameStop stock falls over 4% on Friday as indices tumble.
- The meme stock now looks increasingly bearish on the charts.
- GME shares fell after earnings release last week.
GameStop (GME) is losing its crown as the meme-stock king with a fall of over 4% on Friday. AMC on the other hand just keeps on rallying, closing up above $50 for the first time since July (see more).
GME stock has been struggling for form since releasing results last week, after the close on September 8. The results were mixed with the Earnings Per Share (EPS) number missing estimates but revenue coming in ahead of estimates and showing steady progress. However, investors in GameStop were frustrated by any lack of clarity on the post-earnings conference call as to potential turnaround plans for the business. Ryan Cohen has been tasked with doing for Gamestop what he did for Chewy (CHWY), but Cohen had hinted in the summer that he would not be detailing plans as he did not want to let competitors know the plans for GME. Not providing earnings guidance going forward will also likely have hit investor sentiment in GME.
AMC has teased some form of partnership with GME but no more details have been forthcoming. AMC CEO said last week that they had made contact with GameStop. Social media volume was high after the GME results, but the volume of mentions on social media appears to have dropped off if the latest Refinitiv data is to be looked at.
GME key statistics
|Market Cap
|$14.3 billion
|Price/Earnings
|-181
|Price/Sales
|2.7
|Price/Book
|31.3
|Enterprise Value
|$11 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.24
|Net Margin
|
-0.02
|52 week high
|$483
|52 week low
|$4.56
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $88.33
GME stock forecast
GameStop had formed a bullish continuation flag after meme stock day on August 24. This was a day when many meme stocks rallied strongly with GME up 27% and AMC up over 20% that day. However, the continuation phase had been taking too long, which was understandable with investors waiting for results. Now that results are out of the way the bullish impetus created by the August 24 move and the continuation flag pattern has ended.
Gamestop now finds itself in heavy volume traffic as we can see from the point of control at $178.97. This is the large consolidation phase we have highlighted. Each price spike finds support in this range from $180-140. Our buy-the-dip zone is at $150, this is high volume and the 200-day moving average will be at this level shortly.
Neutral at current levels, bearish below $146, bullsih above $230.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
