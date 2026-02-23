Forex Today: US Dollar holds ground, Gold rebounds amid Trump’s tariffs tensions

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 24:

The US Dollar (USD) recovered most of its intraday losses and trades broadly stable on Monday, after markets digested the Supreme Court’s decision agains United States (US) President Donald Trump's tariffs and his move to impose additional levies over the weekend. Gold benefited from a risk aversion and reached a three-week high above $5,200.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 97.70 level after the turmoil caused by the Supreme Court’s ruling against Trump’s tariffs. In retaliation, Trump announced 15% tariffs on global trade to keep trade deals afloat.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% 0.02% -0.26% 0.10% 0.42% 0.37% -0.07% EUR 0.02% 0.04% -0.27% 0.14% 0.44% 0.39% -0.05% GBP -0.02% -0.04% -0.31% 0.08% 0.40% 0.34% -0.09% JPY 0.26% 0.27% 0.31% 0.38% 0.69% 0.65% 0.21% CAD -0.10% -0.14% -0.08% -0.38% 0.31% 0.26% -0.16% AUD -0.42% -0.44% -0.40% -0.69% -0.31% -0.05% -0.49% NZD -0.37% -0.39% -0.34% -0.65% -0.26% 0.05% -0.44% CHF 0.07% 0.05% 0.09% -0.21% 0.16% 0.49% 0.44% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1790 price zone, slightly in the red after receding from its gains after the Greenback regained traction.

GBP/USD is trading near the 1.3490 price region, muted after losing almost all its footing throughout the day amid trade uncertainty.

AUD/USD is trading near 0.7060, down by over 0.40% after the Australian Dollar (AUD) failed to capitalize on a weak US Dollar (USD) earlier in the day.

USD/JPY is trading near 154.60, as the Japanese Yen (JPY) strenghtened after a soft National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January has raised bets over an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

Gold is trading at $5,211, rising over 2% and reclaiming the $5,200 level amid a renewed appetite for safe-haven assets.

What’s next in the docket:

Wednesday, February 25:

Australian January CPI.

Thursday, February 26:

Tokyo February CPI.

Friday, February 27:

Swiss Q4 GDP.

Germany’s February flash CPI.

Germany’s February flash HICP.

Canadian Q4 GDP.

US Producer Price Index (PPI).