GameStop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: The game continues, but can results flag a breakout?

- GameStop shares fall slightly ahead of results out after market closes on Wednesday.
- GME forms a bullish continuation flag pattern.
- Talk ongoing about GME joining S&P 500.
GameStop (GME) shares took a breather on Tuesday as the stock fell nearly 2% to close at $199. The stock has been trading lightly as traders await the results due to be released after the close on Wednesday. There is a conference call after those results at 1700 EST/2200 BST. The earnings per share (EPS) number is expected to come in at -$0.66, while revenue is expected to come in at $1.12 billion. While the numbers themselves are important, the conference call will carry equal weight in the minds of traders as GameStop's transformation is what attracted them into the stock in the first place. They will want to hear how the transformation into an online presence is going under the guidance of Ryan Cohen and his new appointments.
The link to the conference call can be found here.
There has been some talk of GameStop being included in the S&P 500 Index going forward as it currently has a larger market cap than many S&P 500 constituents. One criteria will make this highly unlikely. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500, a company must report positive earnings in the previous quarter and the sum of earnings from the previous four quarters combined must be positive. However, if Ryan Cohen and company manage to turn the business around and produce consistent profits, then it will have a chance if the market cap remains high enough. There are a lot of other criteria such as free float, market cap, liquidity, etc., but in terms of Gamestop, the profitability issue is likely the biggest hurdle. Four quarters though means a long time (actually that makes a year!), so this is not imminent in our opinion and who knows where the market cap will be in four quarters even if GME did manage the turnaround. It should be noted that GameStop was in the S&P 500 back in 2016.
GME key statistics
|Market Cap
|$16.3 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|2.7
|Price/Book
|31.3
|Enterprise Value
|$11 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.24
|Net Margin
|
-0.02
|52 week high
|$483
|52 week low
|$4.56
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $88.33
GameStop (GME) stock forecast
The weekly chart does show one area of concern, each massive spike is getting progressively lower. However, the consolidation phase after each spike is now looking a bit more consistent around $150 than after the first spike back in January/February when GME dropped back to under $40.
Taking a closer look at the daily chart, we can see the flag pattern that has formed after the breakout on August 24. Consolidations after a breakout are continuation patterns so long as they do not last too long. GameStop stock needs to break higher soon to keep the bullish trend going and earnings after the close could provide the catalyst. Once $250 is broken, volume thins out, meaning the price could accelerate. Holding $200 is key as this was the breakout back on August 24.
Bullish above $200, neutral $190-200, bearish under $190 as that is the 21 and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) with next support at $140-150 from the 200-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
