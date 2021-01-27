$GME (Game Stop) has been in a tremendous rally since it reached the blue box buying around the $8.20 area. The market has changed, and there is no question computers have taken over the market. We have done a series of articles explaining this idea. The market is always a fight between buyers and sellers. Knowing the areas where to enter is key. We are trading in 2021, which means computers play a role. Consequently, we present the blue boxes to members in each time frame.
It is impossible to trade within the fighting area between buyers and sellers. It's much better to trade the blue boxes. Game Stop is a clear example of a Blue Box working and how the moment the Box has been reached a reaction higher started. Please read the following article to understand how we look at the Market. We mention the blue box and Game Stop because many people are looking at fundametal reasons to explain this tremendous rally. However, what's interesting is the move happens from the blue box. The Rally is clear in Three waves, which we label in Blue, but another low was made around $60.00, which we label as a wave (IV). Wave (V) minimum target is the 123.6 – 161.8% external Fibonacci retracement of wave (IV), which comes at $182.68-$220.30. The Following chart illustrates the move.
GME Monthly Elliott Wave Chart
The chart above reflect the idea explained earlier of the five waves advance since the all-time lows. The chart also shows the blue box area and the reaction from the blue box, which proves the reaction's technical aspect.
The Elliott Wave Theory is clear in what a number five means overall. A break in GME above 159.18 will mean fives or swings, and buyers are in full control. The Five waves look like the following chart:
After Gamestop reaches $182.62 – $220.30 target, it should do a big three waves pullback which will provide another great opportunity to buy. The Five waves is the more conservative view and the classic pattern in the Theory.
Another meaning of the five swing is a nest's possibility, a series of five waves into a huge acceleration. A nest in the Elliott Wave Theory is reflected in the following chart:
As we can see, a series of five waves happened, and then the extension and separation into the five waves' direction.
In a nesting scenario, GME Elliott Wave count will be different than the one presented earlier, which is ending all-time cycle and doing the biggest 3 waves pullback. The nest makes the previous wave (IV) to be a wave II and now begins wave III into a higher level and huge acceleration. The following chart shows the nesting count:
GME Monthly Elliott Wave Chart – A Nesting Scenario
The nest is the most aggressive view. One of the two scenarios above is likely to play out, but a break above 159.18 will place the buy the dips trade in control.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds just above 1.21 on dovish ECB comments and ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has been extending its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, missing expectations and further fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
Bitcoin sifts grain from chaff ahead of trailblazing takeoff to $40,000
Cryptoassets across the board are stuck in red, unable to shake off the selling pressure. Moreover, some like Bitcoin have not recovered from last week's dips. Meanwhile, the week's pacemakers such as Ethereum and Uniswap seem to have slowed down their uptrends.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.