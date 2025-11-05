FX Today: The BoE expected to keep policy rate unchanged, US shutdown hits record

The US Dollar (USD) maintained its upside momentum for yet another day, navigating the area of multi-month tops amid further repricing of Fed rate cuts and the still unresolved US federal government shutdown, which is now the longest in history.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday, November 6:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to fresh highs near 100.40 for the first time since late May, helped by a decent uptick in US Treasury yields across the curve and the firmer-than-expected ISM Services PMI in October. The Challenger Job Cuts will be the sole release on the US docket. In addition, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Barr, Williams, Paulson, Hammack, Waller and Musalem are all due to speak.

EUR/USD slipped back below 1.1470 to hit new three-month lows, trading on the defensive for the sixth consecutive day. Germany’s Industrial Production and the HCOB Construction PMI are due, prior to Retail Sales and the HCOB Construction PMI in the euro zone. Furthermore, the ECB’s Schnabel, De Guindos, Buch and Lane are due to speak.

GBP/USD attempted a tepid comeback after bottoming out near the key 1.3000 support, or sevent-month troughs. The BoE meets ahead of the release of the S&P Global Construction PMI and the BoE’s Decision Maker Panel (DMP).

USD/JPY resumed its uptrend and surpassed once again the 154.00 barrier following modest gains in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields. Next on tap in Japan will be the Household Spending figures and the weekly Foreign Bond Investment readings.

AUD/USD clocked decent gains following an early drop to three-week lows near 0.6460. Next on the Australian calendar will be the Balance of Trade results.

WTI lost the grip and retreated to four-day lows, breaking below the key $60.00 mark per barrel as traders gauged the stronger US Dollar, cooling economic activity data from China and the larger-than-expected weekly build of US crude oil inventories.

Gold rose markedly, reversing three consecutive daily pullbacks and approaching the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce once again. Silver prices rebounded sharply leaving behind three straigh days of losses and reclaiming the $48.00 mark per ounce.