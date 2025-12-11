AUD/USD Price Forecast:Overbought signals emerge as pair tests yearly peak

The Australian Dollar (AUD) rebounds sharply against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, shrugging off earlier weakness triggered by softer-than-expected Australian employment data as selling pressure on the Greenback intensifies following weaker US Initial Jobless Claims.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6671, just shy of its year-to-date peak after rebounding from an intraday low near 0.6626. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading near 98.25, its lowest level in eight weeks.

From a technical perspective, AUD/USD continues to trade on the front foot after bottoming out near the 0.6421 low on November 21. Since then, the daily chart shows price steadily climbing above key moving averages, with the pair trading well above the 21-day, 50-day, and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).

Immediate resistance sits near this year’s peak at 0.6707, marked on September 17 and representing the strongest level since October 2024. A decisive break above 0.6707 would expose the psychological 0.6800 handle as the next upside target, with scope for further gains if bullish momentum continues to improve.

On the downside, the 0.6600 psychological level acts as the first line of support. A daily close back below 0.6600 would undermine the near-term bullish tone and expose the next support region around 0.6540, where all three moving averages converge and form a key technical floor.

Momentum indicators warrant a degree of caution, as the pair may be due for a pause or brief consolidation before attempting a sustained move higher. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering close to overbought territory near 68.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the Signal line, though the histogram has started to narrow, hinting at a slower pace of upside in the near term.