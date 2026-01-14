TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

FX Today: Focus remains on US data, Fedspeak, and UK GDP figures

FX Today: Focus remains on US data, Fedspeak, and UK GDP figures
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

In quite an erratic week, the US Dollar (USD) reversed Tuesday’s marked advance and shifted its attention to the opposite direction on the back of jitters surrounding the Fed’s independence as well as swelling speculation of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later in the year.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday, January 15:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) came under fresh downside pressure, putting the 99.00 support to the test amid declining US Treasury yields across the curve. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be released alongside the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Export and Import Prices, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and TIC Flows. In addition, the Fed’s Bostic, Barr and Barkin are all due to speak.

EUR/USD traded with a tepid upside bias, hovering around the 1.1650 region. Germany’s Full Year GDP Growth is due, followed by Industrial Production and the Balance of Trade in the broader Euroland.

GBP/USD reversed Tuesday’s decline and clocked decent gains around the 1.34450 zone. An interesting docket will feature the RICS House Price Balance, seconded by GDP figures, Balance of Trade results, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Output, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.

USD/JPY hit another multi-month top before coming under fresh downside pressure and closing the day with marked losses near the 158.00 level. Next on tap come the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures, Producer Prices and the Reuters Tankan Index.

AUD/USD failed to reclaim the area beyond 0.6700 the figure, receding toward the 0.6680 zone amid an inconclusive price action. The Consumer Inflation Expectations measured by the Melbourne Institute will be the salient event in Oz.

WTI prices extended their uptick for the fifth consecutive day, approaching the $62.00 mark per barrel as traders continued to evaluate potential risks of Iranian supply disruptions.

Another day, another record high in Gold prices. This time the yellow metal approached the $4,640 mark per troy ounce amid rising speculation of further rate cuts by the Fed. The same can be said of Silver, which advanced past the $92.00 mark per ounce for the first time in history.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers