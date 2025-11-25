TRENDING:
FX Today: Australian inflation and more US data come to the fore

FX Today: Australian inflation and more US data come to the fore
Pablo Piovano

The US Dollar (USD) extended its intense pullback as investors assessed the softer US data releases and increasing bets for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, November 26:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) came under strong downside pressure, breaking below the 100.00 support to hit new multi-day lows. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due, seconded by Durable Goods Orders, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Chicago PMI and the Fed Beige Book.

EUR/USD added to Monday’s optimism, reclaiming the upper end of the range and shifting its focus to the 1.1600 barrier. The ECB will publish its Financial Stability Review, ahead of speeches by Lagarde and Lane.

GBP/USD advanced for the fourth day in a row, once again surpassing the key 1.3200 hurdle amid steady prudence ahead of the release of the UK’s Autumn Budget and the speech by Chancellor Reeves.

USD/JPY faded Monday’s uptick and retreated markedly, breaching below the key 156.00 support. The final readings of the Coincident Index and the Leading Economic Index are next on tap on the Japanese calendar.

AUD/USD extended its move higher for the third consecutive day, this time approaching the 0.6480 level and surpassing its key 200-day SMA. The key Inflation Rate comes next in Oz, followed by the quarterly Construction Work Done and the speech by the RBA’s Smith.

On Tuesday, traders continued to assess potential oversupply concerns and closely monitor developments around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which led to a decline in the prices of American WTI, approaching the $57.00 mark per barrel.

Gold rose further and hit new two-week highs near $4,160 per troy ounce amid the sharp pullback in the Greenback, diminishing US Treasury yields across the board and steady bets for further Fed easing. Silver prices rose to three-day highs before coming under decent pressure, which left them marginally in the red for the day.

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and climbs to multi-day highs near the key 1.1600 barrier as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The intense recovery in spot comes on the back of further losses in the Greenback as investors gear up for the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD is on the front foot for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3200 level to hit new four-week peaks. The latest push higher comes on the back of the softer Greenback and as traders assess the Autumn Budget details and the OBR’s fresh projections, looking for clues on how all of this might shape the BoE’s next policy steps.

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold has shaken off Tuesday’s minor pullback and is back on the rise, pushing above $4,170 per troy ounce to reach fresh two-week tops. The move comes as markets continue to price in the prospect of additional Fed rate cuts. Even so, the climb is facing some resistance, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and making buyers a bit more cautious for now.

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Fiscal headroom boost helps calm bond market. Yields fall and pound rises as markets take extra spending in their stride. Reeves placates Labour MPs, giving hope that taxes won’t rise further.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

