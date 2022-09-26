FX option expiries for September 26 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 0.9500 391m
- 0.9550 201m
- 0.9650 246m
- 0.9700 327m
- 0.9720 627m
- 0.9800 594m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.35-37 451m
- EUR/CHF: EUR amounts
- 0.9450 400m
- 0.9600-10 280m
- 0.9650 250m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6550 1.1b
- 0.6725 464m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3500 325m
- 1.3600 874m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9700 following earlier slump
EUR/USD has managed to erase its daily losses and turned flat on the day slightly below 0.9700 in the European morning. Disappointing IFO sentiment data from Germany had little to no impact on the shared currency as investors keep a close eye on central bank speakers.
GBP/USD rebounds from all-time lows, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD has recovered toward 1.0800 from the all-time low it touched below 1.0400 earlier in the day. GBP bears move to sidelines amid market speculations that the Bank of England could consider an emergency rate hike to stop the currency's depreciation.
Gold gains traction, trades above $1,640 Premium
After having dropped to its weakest level in over two years below $1,630 during the Asian trading hours, gold staged a rebound and advanced beyond $1,640. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.