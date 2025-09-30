FX option expiries for Sept 30 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.3b
- 1.1600 2.2b
- 1.1605 1.2b
- 1.1695 1.3b
- 1.1700 1b
- 1.1800 2.5b
- 1.1850 1.8b
- 1.1925 1.5b
- 1.2000 6.6b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.35 660m
- 148.00 1.3b
- 150.00 606m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.7880 630m
- 0.8200 883m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6415 941m
- 0.6595 598m
- 0.6600 963m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5785 1b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8760 1.3b
