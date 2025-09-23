FX option expiries for Sept 23 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1665 1.1b
- 1.1700 1b
- 1.1750 2.4b
- 1.1800 1b
- 1.1850 999m
- 1.2000 1.1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.00 1.1b
- 145.50 900m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.7905 600m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6650 1.1b
- 0.6680 553m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8780 569m
