FX option expiries for Oct 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0750 1.7b
- 1.0755 2.3b
- 1.0775 849m
- 1.0780 1.5b
- 1.0785 1.3b
- 1.0800 1.7b
- 1.0850 950m
- 1.0900 2b
- 1.0950 1.3b
- 1.1000 1.7b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2900 655m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 930m
- 151.00 770m
- 151.50 991m
- 152.00 1.5b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8875 725m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6605 1.5b
- 0.6640 1.1b
- 0.6800 694m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3810 1.5b
- 1.3925 817m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5875 757m
- 0.5895 548m
- 0.6075 1.3b
- 0.6090 700m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8340 829m
- 0.8395 476m
