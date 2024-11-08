FX option expiries for Nov 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0700 971m
- 1.0750 1b
- 1.0785 1.4b
- 1.0800 1.8b
- 1.0850 859m
- 1.0885 1.4b
- 1.0900 765m
- 1.0925 1.7b
- 1.0985 943m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 151.00 935m
- 151.75 735m
- 152.00 734m
- 154.00 973m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8450 600m
- 0.8755 525m
- 0.8810 883m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6475 503m
- 0.6500 1.2b
- 0.6560 2.4b
- 0.6730 619m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3750 504m
- 1.3800 452m
- 1.3885 458m
- 1.3920 444m
- 1.4000 678m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5840 600m
- 0.6000 587m
- 0.6200 774m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8300 420m
- 0.8350 654m
