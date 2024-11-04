FX option expiries for Nov 4 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0775 1.1b
- 1.0820 1.5b
- 1.0900 1.2b
- 1.0970 1.3b
- 1.1000 803m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2850 560m
- 1.3000 800m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 152.00 601m
- 152.15 430m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8600 436m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6510 753m
- 0.6600 2.2b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3800 1.1b
- 1.3875 661m
- 1.4000 774m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6060 540m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8350 614m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds recovery gains near 1.0900 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest upswing to near 1.0900 in the early European session on Monday. The pair sustains the rebound on intense US Dollar weakness, led by the US presidential election uncertainty and a cautious risk tone. EU Sentix data and ECB-speak eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3000 on the road to recovery
GBP/USD is battling 1.3000 in the European morning on Monday, holding the upswing. The US Dollar remains heavy amid mounting tensions ahead of Tuesday's US presidential elections and Fed rate cut expectations. Cautious optimism also underpins the pair.
Gold price stands firm amid US presidential election uncertainty
Gold price trades in positive territory on Monday. The US presidential election risks and the ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions are likely to underpin the yellow metal, a traditional safe-haven asset, in the near term. Nonetheless, the renewed Greenback demand and higher US bond yields might cap the upside for Gold price.
BTC, ETH and XRP decline ahead of US elections
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple all faced resistance at crucial levels ahead of the US Elections, leading to a price decline. As of Monday, they neared key support levels, and a firm close below these marks could signal further declines.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.