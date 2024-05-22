FX option expiries for May 22 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0830 895m
- 1.0860 836m
- 1.0845 561m
- 1.0875 942m
- 1.0900 605m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.00 2.1b
- 155.60 1.1b
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9100 429m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6650 423m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3475 730m
- 1.3680 1.1b
- 1.3725 802m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6100 837m
