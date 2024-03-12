FX option expiries for Mar 12 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0850 556m
- 1.0900 1.2b
- 1.1010 1.1b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.60 759m
- 148.25 1.9b
- 149.00 630m
- 151.50 2.2b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6530 1.1b
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8580 682m
