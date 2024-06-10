FX option expiries for June 10 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0685 1.1b
- 1.0760 570m
- 1.0775 1.1b
- 1.0800 961m
- 1.0850 834m
- 1.0875 580m
- 1.0900 1.7b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 155.95 540m
- 156.15 405m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8900 529m
- 0.9000 600m
- 0.9080 583m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6590 728m
- 0.6600 904m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3625 720m
- 1.3680 639m
- 1.3750 610m
- 1.3880 695m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0800 as EU political tension mounts
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0800 in the European session on Monday. Mounting EU political uncertainty, following French snap elections, weighs on the Euro Meanwhile, the upbeat US NFP data tempered Fed rate cut bets, adding extra legs to the US Dollar upsurge. EU Sentix data eyed.
GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2700 on sustained US Dollar strength
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2700 in European trading on Monday. The pair stays undermined by an extended US Dollar advance, led by renewed bets of a delay in the Fed policy pivot, courtesy of robust US Payrolls data.
Gold could rebound if the $2,277 support holds
Gold price is languishing near four-week lows of $2,286 in Asian trades on Monday, looking to attempt a tepid rebound. The US Dollar holds higher ground alongside the US Treasury bond yields, extending Friday’s sharp gains after the robust US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
BTC likely to take markets on a rollercoaster
Bitcoin is trading with a bullish bias following a successful breakout and retest of a symmetrical triangle pattern. Ripple also follows in BTC’s footsteps as it continues to hold on to its major support level.
Fed preview: No urgency
Powell is likely to signal no urgency in altering the Fed’s current policy stance, even if ultimately we think the central bank still remains biased towards cutting rates. Markets price in around 80% probability for a first cut in September.