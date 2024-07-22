FX option expiries for July 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0845 584m
- 1.0925 617m
- 1.0950 919m
- 1.0975 1.1b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2940 554m
- 1.2975 502m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 156.00 532m
- 157.30 415m
- 158.00 2.7b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9200 738m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6655 420m
- 0.6700 997m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3575 1.7b
- 1.3700 602m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8375 480m
- 0.8415 400m
- 0.8450 432m
- 0.8465 416m
- 0.8475 510m
