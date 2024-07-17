FX option expiries for July 17 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0850 803m
- 1.0900 712m
- 1.0925 453m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 157.05 751m
- 158.50 1.3b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8800 450m
- 0.8850 500m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6650 454m
- 0.6700 409m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.3000 after UK CPI data
GBP/USD trades below 1.3000 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that annual CPI inflation held steady at 2% in June. This reading came in line with the market expectation and limited Pound Sterling's upside.
EUR/USD appreciates to near 1.0900; next barrier around four-month highs
EUR/USD advances for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.0900 during Wednesday's Asian session. The analysis of the daily chart shows a bullish trend, as the pair remains within an ascending channel.
Gold set to capture $2,500 on Fed easing bets
Gold price is consolidating the three-day uptrend to a new record high above $2,480 in Asian trades on Wednesday, as buyers take a breather before resuming the winning momentum.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin surpasses $65,000 mark
Bitcoin closes above the daily resistance level of $64,900, with Ethereum and Ripple subsequently breaking through their resistance levels, indicating an emerging bullish trend.
ECB could disappoint expectations for a dovish shift
ECB meets but all eyes remain on the US The ECB is preparing for the last meeting before the summer lull with developments elsewhere making President Lagarde’s job even more challenging.