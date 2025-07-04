FX option expiries for Jul 4 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1850 555m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.50 600m
- 143.60 712m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.7800 560m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6400 995m
- 0.6500 1.6b
- 0.6600 2.9b
