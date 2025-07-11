FX option expiries for Jul 11 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 2.7b
- 1.1550 1.1b
- 1.1600 1.1b
- 1.1700 2.6b
- 1.1770 2.8b
- 1.1800 1.1b
- 1.1900 1.1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.30 816m
- 146.75 529m
- 147.65 513m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6650 711m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 610m
- 1.3635 778m
- 1.3650 725m
- 1.3700 937m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls to near 1.3550 amid rising economic concerns in United Kingdom
GBP/USD continues its losing streak for the sixth consecutive day, trading around 1.3560 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar extends its gains due to evolving monetary policy signals by the Federal Reserve’s officials.
EUR/USD attracts some sellers below 1.1700 as traders await US-EU tariff deal
The EUR/USD pair extends the decline to around 1.1680 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The Euro faces some selling pressure against the Greenback after US President Donald Trump announced a new tariffs policy, adding to the uncertainty around his evolving trade policy.
Gold price builds on its steady intraday ascent despite a broadly firmer USD
Gold price is prolonging its steady uptrend for the third consecutive day on Friday and approaching the top end of its weekly range amid rising trade tensions. Investors remain on edge amid concerns about the potential economic fallout from US tariffs, especially after US President Donald Trump issued notices to a slew of trading partners this week.
Bitcoin leads charge to $120K as Ethereum and Ripple extend bullish run
Bitcoin is extending its bullish momentum, trading above $116,000 on Friday after surging to a new all-time high of $116,868 the previous day. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps, rallying above their key resistances.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.