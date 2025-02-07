FX option expiries for Feb 7 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0225 1.6b
- 1.0250 848m
- 1.0300 874m
- 1.0350 814m
- 1.0400 2.5b
- 1.0500 950m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2300 1b
- 1.2350 561m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 151.00 606m
- 153.00 787m
- 153.50 1.2b
- 154.00 748m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9160 485m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6200 802m
- 0.6455 805m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4155 750m
- 1.4250 867m
- 1.4310 1.2b
- 1.4355 1b
- 1.4365 860m
- 1.4375 1.7b
- 1.4500 836m
- 1.4600 2.1b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 400m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0400 ahead of key US jobs data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades below 1.0400 on Friday. Investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of the highly-anticipated January labor market data from the US, helping the US Dollar hold its ground and making it difficult for the pair to rebound.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2400 as focus shifts to US NFP
GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight range slightly above 1.2400 after closing in negative territory on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its rivals as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of key US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold price bulls not ready to give up despite overbought conditions; focus remains on US NFP
Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows on the back of trade war fears. Fed rate cut bets and depressed US bond yields also support the XAU/USD pair. Subdued USD price action favors bulls ahead of Friday’s crucial US NFP report.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast: US job growth expected to slow in January amid Fed uncertainty
Amid lingering inflationary concerns under Donald Trump’s presidency, the January jobs report will be closely scrutinized to gauge the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook and the US Dollar performance in the near term.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.