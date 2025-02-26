FX option expiries for Feb 26 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0350 1.2b
- 1.0400 2b
- 1.0420 1.1b
- 1.0430 2b
- 1.0450 3.2b
- 1.0500 2b
- 1.0515 1b
- 1.0520 1.2b
- 1.0525 2b
- 1.0530 2b
- 1.0550 2.4b
- 1.0600 3.6b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2450 456m
- 1.2500 588m
- 1.2675 773m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 149.00 1b
- 150.00 1.9b
- 151.00 1.5b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8955 1.1b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6325 581m
- 0.6400 1.1b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4200 695m
- 1.4300 1.2b
- 1.4390 579m
- 1.4400 918m
