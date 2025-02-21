FX option expiries for Feb 21 NY cut

By Dhwani Mehta

FX option expiries for Feb 21 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.0400 3b
  • 1.0440 1.3b
  • 1.0450 1.4b
  • 1.0485 1b
  • 1.0500 815m

GBP/USD: GBP amounts     

  • 1.2590 523m

USD/JPY: USD amounts                                 

  • 151.00 444m

AUD/USD: AUD amounts

  • 0.6425 459m

USD/CAD: USD amounts       

  • 1.4150 507m
  • 1.4165 628m
  • 1.4170 645m
  • 1.4200 1.1b
  • 1.4250 447m
  • 1.4310 489m
