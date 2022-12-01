FX option expiries for Dec 1 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0300-10(1.58b
- 1.0350 393m
- 1.0385 256m
- 1.0400 275m
- 1.0450 212m
- 1.0500-05 556m
- 1.0525 246m
- 1.0550 261m
- 1.0600 1.2b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.1890 309m
- 1.1990-00 359m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 137.00 215m
- 137.50 250m
- 137.90 290m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6800 300m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3550 295m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8710 316m
- 0.8750 497m
