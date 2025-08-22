FX option expiries for Aug 22 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1600 1.4b
- 1.1800 915m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.90 1.6b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3685 698m
