FTSE 100, IBEX 35, CAC 40, DAX all up; Spanish Inflation too

Friday 13th did nothing to European Equities when the four major exchanges finished the week as happy winners.

Today's trading session has been more than profitable for traders and investors as the FTSE 100 trading at 7325.09, up +0.45% on the day, having posted a daily high at 7338.49 and low at 7292.37. Later the IBEX 35 trading at 9501.20, up +1.00% having posted a daily high at 9524.30 and low at 9416.70, then the DAX trading at 11608.02, up +0.75% having posted a daily high at 11635.55 and low at 11554.45, and finally the CAC 40 trading at 4914.87, up +1.05% on the day, having posted a daily high at 4924.58 and low at 4883.06.

Nasdaq reports, "European equities were trading in positive territory on Friday morning as Spain posted its highest rate of annual inflation in more than three years, traders digested a mixed session in Asia and financial services and media stocks advanced."

On the inflation, the report adds, "Annual inflation rose by 1.6% in Spain in the month of December, according to the nation's statistics agency INE. This was higher than an earlier prediction by the statistics agency for a gain of 1.5% and marked the highest level since July 2013, when annual inflation advanced by 1.8%. Monthly inflation rose by 0.6% in December."

Trading Equities is changing in America; Is it the same in Europe?

Bloomberg reports,"As weird as it may seem, individual shares no longer are the most actively traded securities in the market. That distinction goes to exchange-traded funds, which took in a record $400 billion in the past year to become a $3.8 trillion industry."

The report notes, "Each day, a vast majority of trades are in ETFs, such as the SPDR Financial Select Sector Fund, or XLF, which has an average daily volume of 105 million shares, making it fifth-most traded fund. That’s 24 percent more than the second-most traded stock, Chesapeake Energy Corp. Of the 15 most heavily traded securities in 2016, only three were stocks, according to volume data compiled by Credit Suisse Group AG."

High economic surprise indices a short-term risk