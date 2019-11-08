France's Le Maire: Forecasts of weak eurozone growth are worrying

Commenting on the European Commission's latest Economic Growth Forecasts, which showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth expectation for the eurozone fell to 1.1% for 2019 from 1.2% reported in the previous estimate, "forecasts of weak eurozone growth are worrying," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, as reported by Reuters.

"Eurozone states with fiscal margins should spend more," Le Maire added. "Germany's proposals on eurozone deposit guarantee is good step for possible compromise next year."

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.13% on the day at 1.1035 at the time of press.