France gives fishing rights concession in Brexit negotiations

On Brexit news, France is understood to have accepted that its fishing rights in UK waters will be reduced after the transition period ends on December 31, lowering one of the biggest hurdles in the path of a Brexit deal, as written in The Telegraph.

The article states that a deal could be just days away, cementing the sentiment that kicked off the start of the week with The Sun reporting that David Frost had reportedly told Boris Johnson of a 'possible landing zone' ahead.

The Chief negotiator says a deal could be reached by next Tuesday, and the new sent GBP/USD higher by 0.3% on the knee jerk.

There is less of a reaction today, although cable is climbing by 0.1% at the time of writing.