Forex Today: Yuan slumps on China’s policy move, coronavirus risk downs euro amid light trading

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 12:
The market sentiment remains buoyed by China’s fresh policy measures, deployed over the weekend, to curb the yuan appreciation while the country’s central bank set financial institutions free from the need to set aside cash when purchasing FX for clients through forwards.
The US dollar wallowed in two-week lows against its main peers amid dull trading as the American and Canadian markets are closed on Monday, in observance of Columbus Day and Thanksgiving Day respectively.
The Asian equities traded mostly higher, led by the rally in the Chinese stocks amid a slump in the yuan. The US stock futures flashed moderate gains despite all the hopes watered down on a US fiscal stimulus deal likely to be reached ahead of the US election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republicans on Saturday rejected President Donald Trump's roughly $1.8 trillion stimulus proposal. Trump's $1.8 trillion offer is a tad better than the $1.6 trillion aid package offered earlier this week but remains well below the $2.2 trillion in the bill House Democrats passed last week.
The coronavirus resurgence in the Old continent is intensifying, with France having reported record-high new daily cases of about 27K on Saturday. In Spain, with Madrid under localized lockdowns, the regions of Catalonia and Navarre will tighten restrictions on working and public gatherings after the continued rise in COVID-19 cases.
In response to the coronavirus concerns in Europe, the EUR/USD pair gapped nearly 25-pips down in the weekly Asian opening to test the 1.1800 level before reversing towards 1.1830. Focus remains on the ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech.
GBP/USD refreshed five-week highs at 1.3051 despite the looming Brexit concerns, as the UK PM Boris Johnson gears up or an Australia-style trade deal if there’s no agreement by October 15 deadline.
Also, markets shrug-off rising virus cases in the UK. Stricter virus-led lockdown conditions are set to be announced by the PM for tier-3 hotspots. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak at a virtual Citizens' Panel Open Forum.
Gold consolidated last week’s surge to two-week highs of $1930, as the bulls now await a strong catalyst to surpass the critical $1939 barrier.
WTI fell over 1% to $40 mark amid an end to the Norwegian strike and restoration of US oil output, as the hurricane Delta weakened.
Cryptocurrencies consolidated their gains, with Bitcoin keeping its range around $11,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD is under pressure in a slow start to the week. The greenback finds support in a not so positive mood, amid no progress in a US stimulus fiscal package. A holiday in the US keeps volumes limited.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound
GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3000 amid fresh US dollar rebound. UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal ahead of the October 15 deadline. Eyes on BOE’s Bailey as London braces for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread.
Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown
Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart. 50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.
Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.