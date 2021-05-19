Forex Today: Yields, the Fed and the dollar

What you need to know on Thursday, May 20:
The dollar edged higher across the board, ending the day with gains against most major rivals. The FOMC released the Minutes of its latest meeting, and while the document showed that officials maintain their cautious stance, some of them are willing to discuss tapering in the next few meetings. That line triggered a run in yields, and put pressure on equities.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note peaked at 1.69%, to finish the day at 1.67%. Wall Street got to bounce from intraday lows, but the three major indexes closed in the red.
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.2160, while GBP/USD hovers a handful of pips above the 1.4100 threshold. Commodity-lined currencies were affected by the poor performance of equities and falling gold and oil prices.
The bright metal surged to $1,889.96 a troy ounce, but trimmed most of its gains ahead of the close, ending the day around 1,870.00. WTI settled at $ 63.30 a barrel, bouncing from a fresh weekly low of 61.93.
China crypto ban wreaks havoc on the markets, but Musk came to the rescue
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls sub-1.2200 as yields soared
The dollar surged by the end of the American session, sending EUR/USD to the current 1.2160 price zone. Despite repeating their cautious stance, some US officials are willing to discussing tapering in the upcoming sessions.
GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential despite upbeat UK data
The GBP/USD pair fell on a daily basis, settling in the 1.4110 price zone. The pound enjoyed some temporal demand following the release of UK inflation figures.
XAU/USD pares daily gains as FOMC Minutes lift US T-bond yields
After rising to a fresh multi-month high of $1,890 earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction in the late American session and erased the majority of its daily gains. As of writing, XAU/USD was virtually unchanged on the day at $1,870.
DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
Do developing economies have an external debt problem?
In the second report of a two-part series, we analyze which advanced economies would be most at risk if a series of external debt crises were to sweep through the developing world.