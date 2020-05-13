Forex Today: Will Powell power up markets and pummel the dollar? Coronavirus, geopolitics weigh

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 13:
The market mood is mixed with stocks stabilizing after Tuesday's decline, while the dollar is marginally lower against most currencies with the exception of the New Zealand dollar, that suffered from a dovish rate decision. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, stands out.
Risk-off: The US Senate is advancing a bill to punish China over coronavirus. Lindsey Graham, a Republican Senator, accused China of deception over the virus. The world's largest economies are at loggerheads.
The US warning: Another adverse factor is the warning by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The White House's medic warned of many deaths and sufferings if the US economy opens early. The University of Washington foresees 147,000 US coronavirus deaths by August. It currently stands at around 80,000.
Hope? On the other hand, Gilead Sciences announced it will ramp up production of Remdesivir, a drug that has shown to help COVID-19 patients. Two Japanese drugs, Avigan and Camostat, are also eyed.
Powell: The Fed Chair will speak ahead of the US market open and will likely comment on negative rates – prospect markets priced last week and that President Donald Trump wants. So far, officials have rejected the idea that has been controversial in Japan and in the eurozone. He may also comment on falling US inflation. Other topics include potentially more monetary and fiscal support to the economy. Reiterating his commitment to do whatever is needed could boost stocks and weigh on the dollar.
Fears of second waves: Shulan, a city in China's northern Jilin province has declared a wartime control mode amid a cluster of new cases. In Germany, the virus' Reproduction rate (R) dipped below 1, an encouraging sign, but it is stubbornly high in several regions, prompting speculation of reimposing lockdowns.
The New Zealand dollar has been hit hard by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's decision to expand its bond-buying scheme, a move that surprised markets.
GBP/USD is trying to recover after a slide below 1.23 on Tuesday. The government wants to restart the real-estate market and considers new taxes to fill its dwindling coffers, after extending its furlough program – supporting people who are unable to work. The deficit is set to leap to £337 billion this year. Gross Domestic Product figures for the first quarter are set to show the worst contraction since the financial crisis.
See UK GDP Preview: How calamitous was the initial coronavirus carnage? Three scenarios for GBP/USD
Eurozone: Industrial output figures and further coronavirus statistics are eyed to see if the recent baby steps to lift lockdowns have triggered an increase in the infections. EUR/USD remains stable.
Cryptocurrencies have been moving higher, with Bitcoin hovering around $9,000 as analysts digest the results of the Bitcoin halving.
More: Move fast and leverage trades, what to buy low and what to sell high – Interview with Steve Ruffley
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech
Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.
WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel
The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.