Move fast and leverage trades, what to buy low and what to sell high – Interview with Steve Ruffley

Keep it simple stupid, says Steven Ruffley, a renowned trading mentor as lays out his quick and big trading style, saying that being smart is overrated – you need to simple things well. In a fast-moving interview with Yohay Elam, Ruffley pulls no punches when commenting about politicians, central bankers, and those with big egos. He also discusses his preferred assets to buy low and those to sell high.

Yohay Elam: How are things in New Zealand?



Yohay Elam: Has the lockdown been relaxed?



Steve Ruffley: No too bad thanks... better than other places I have lived I hear!



Steve Ruffley: Not really very strict but we are seeming to benefit now



Steve Ruffley: Hard to tell



Steve Ruffley: I work from home!



Yohay Elam: I have been there 17 years ago, and I remember it is a gorgeous country



Steve Ruffley: My life has not changed much



Steve Ruffley: It is that - the reason I moved here



Steve Ruffley: I'd never been - but it made sense to me



Yohay Elam: Oh, I thought that the elimination policy meant a strict lockdown



Steve Ruffley: No look down 4 - 5 weeks - level 3 - 3 weeks



Steve Ruffley: Basically on Thursday, a free for all



Yohay Elam: I see



Steve Ruffley: Our cases and numbers are tiny



Steve Ruffley: But we are a long way away



Yohay Elam: Indeed, few deaths and several days without new cases



Yohay Elam: Do you think New Zealand's success with curbing coronavirus is a significant reason behind the kiwi's recovery?



Yohay Elam: Or more related to risk-on?



Steve Ruffley: No



Steve Ruffley: It's 5m compliant people



Steve Ruffley: That's why it worked



Yohay Elam : And an island nation



Steve Ruffley: I have more chance of driving my car to the shop and dying than getting and dying from COVID



Yohay Elam: Indeed, I had a hard-driving there



Steve Ruffley: Hahah



Steve Ruffley: It is



Yohay Elam: So, moving to markets



Steve Ruffley: Sure



Yohay Elam: One of the hottest topics



Yohay Elam: Is the divergence between the US stock market and the real economy



Yohay Elam: The Economist put it on its cover



Yohay Elam: Why are stocks rising while data is horrible



Steve Ruffley: 1% vs reality you mean?



Yohay Elam: That's one way to phrase it



Yohay Elam : Is it the Fed?



Yohay Elam: Or five stocks in the S&P responsible for most of the gains, in line with the 1% vs reality



Steve Ruffley: The FED now is 1%, Trump made sure of that. The independence has now gone and a team of Trump conformists is making sure no matter what happens one old man's thoughts of how a successful economy is run comes true



Steve Ruffley: When did the stock market alone become the barometer of a country's success?



Yohay Elam: The Fed has always been accused of "working for Wall Street"



Steve Ruffley: Of course



Yohay Elam: But it seems to have gone into overdrive with Powell



Yohay Elam: Stocks and reality diverge, but the recent move seems extreme to me



Steve Ruffley: Scarface, first you get the money, then you get the power



Steve Ruffley: Trump never had the money



Steve Ruffley: But he now has the power



Yohay Elam: His father did



Steve Ruffley: Tiny amounts



Yohay Elam: The American Dream, just the other way around



Yohay Elam: From riches to rags



Steve Ruffley: He's no Rockefeller



Steve Ruffley: Or JFK



Yohay Elam: Nope, but he bounced from bankruptcy



Steve Ruffley: With the help of Russia and Deutsche bank



Steve Ruffley: That's all for the paper and media to speculate



Steve Ruffley: I'm no expert on Trump or his family



Yohay Elam: We will probably have the details of that only many years from now, but his urge to praise Putin doesn't look good



Steve Ruffley : He 'was rich'



Steve Ruffley: I'm sure he's now a lot richer



Steve Ruffley: What I do know...



Steve Ruffley: After 20 years of trading...



Yohay Elam: The perks of the office



Steve Ruffley: Is that this 'new norm' can't last forever



Steve Ruffley: You can't run a country like a business



Steve Ruffley: You can't also profit from office



Steve Ruffley: So blatantly - forever



Yohay Elam: Some profit from writing a book after leaving office, Trump is taking profiting to the next level



Yohay Elam: With a business, you can move to another project



Yohay Elam: In politics, China will always be there, and so will others...



Steve Ruffley: Ok take China



Steve Ruffley: How about this?



Steve Ruffley: Trade war 1929



Steve Ruffley: Lead to the great depression



Steve Ruffley: No one wins a trade war



Steve Ruffley: Trump



Steve Ruffley: Losing trade war



Steve Ruffley: China - C-19



Yohay Elam: His recent criticism of China seems to be motivated by the upcoming elections. It is a topic that resonates with the public.



Steve Ruffley: Next depression...



Steve Ruffley: Coincidence?



Yohay Elam: Hmmm



Steve Ruffley: We all got on board with China's economic figures and wizardry



Steve Ruffley: The pie was getting bigger



Steve Ruffley: Trump turns up



Steve Ruffley: Pie is smaller



Steve Ruffley: And getting smaller



Steve Ruffley: No really wins? Ego?



Yohay Elam: Ego is a strong force



Yohay Elam: Power



Yohay Elam: Getting reelected



Steve Ruffley: Coupled with the IQ of a squirrel yes



Yohay Elam: He seems to think that keeping the economy open will help him avoid depression, but he risks bringing a worse outcome



Steve Ruffley: The depression/recession is here



Yohay Elam: Indeed



Steve Ruffley: 10 years of jobs wiped out in 2 months?



Yohay Elam: No V-shaped recovery



Yohay Elam: Nor U



Steve Ruffley: How could the outcome be worse?



Yohay Elam: L?



Yohay Elam: If it cannot get worse, perhaps we are hitting the bottom? Any recovery coming?



Steve Ruffley: Who really cares?



Yohay Elam: Second half rebound?



Steve Ruffley: Maybe no second half



Steve Ruffley: Maybe this is as good as it gets?



Yohay Elam: Good enough for Trump to get reelected?



Steve Ruffley: We have pushed the money and power so far to the top it makes very little difference how an economy recovers



Steve Ruffley: He doesn't do a 2nd full term



Steve Ruffley: He will make a deal



Steve Ruffley: Or he will be taken care of



Yohay Elam: To be pardoned?



Steve Ruffley: He has too much golf to fit in



Steve Ruffley: This work stuff gets in his way



Yohay Elam: Work must be exhausting



Yohay Elam : He is a nihilist



Steve Ruffley: He a genius at making people talk about him



Steve Ruffley: Here we are now



Steve Ruffley: I've forgotten more than he knows



Steve Ruffley: But where's my Air force 1?



Yohay Elam: There's no gold in there



Yohay Elam: Yep



Steve Ruffley: But yes... there is no gold I've heard



Steve Ruffley: Only gold in them there Bitcoin hills



Yohay Elam: Bitcoin halving



Steve Ruffley: Another billionaire hoax



Yohay Elam: Do you think that has or will have an impact on prices?



Yohay Elam: Billionaire?



Steve Ruffley: It was touted as the last chance to buy - a hedge against fiat currency and inflation



Steve Ruffley: Then dropped $2k



Steve Ruffley: Its the silliest thing I've ever seen traded



Yohay Elam: Where is the inflation?



Yohay Elam: Hyperinflation



Yohay Elam: I think gold bugs moved to bitcoin



Yohay Elam: The next big thing



Steve Ruffley: Trump/Brexit/Great depression



Steve Ruffley: That can't get gold to $2k



Steve Ruffley: Nothing will



Yohay Elam: Massive money printing



Yohay Elam: The Fed's balance sheet has ballooned



Yohay Elam: Seemed to have helped gold



Yohay Elam: But only just



Steve Ruffley: Elon and the space monkeys will mine what they need from space



Steve Ruffley: There is no physical shortage of gold



Steve Ruffley: Hear about that oil stuff?



Steve Ruffley: How's that working out?



Yohay Elam: We have great olive oil here in Spain



Steve Ruffley: I know



Yohay Elam: Oil has been a roller coaster



Steve Ruffley: I've traded for 20 years



Yohay Elam: That minus sign beside WTI was interesting, to say the least



Steve Ruffley: I've managed the biggest floors in the EU



Steve Ruffley: I've never seen



Yohay Elam: It's a brave new world



Yohay Elam: Trumpian



Steve Ruffley: I mean you just don't expect a barrel of oil to turn up at your door



Steve Ruffley: Ever



Yohay Elam: Delivered by Amazon?



Steve Ruffley: I head it once with potato futures



Steve Ruffley: Uber



Steve Ruffley: Or Knight Rider



Yohay Elam: Uber Eats, that's for potatoes



Yohay Elam: So you're staying away from gold and oil?



Steve Ruffley: I short gold from time to time



Steve Ruffley: I have some basic rules with trading



Steve Ruffley: I sell the EUR, Gold, Bitcoin high



Steve Ruffley: I buy GBP USD and Indices low



Steve Ruffley: I never stray from that



Yohay Elam: EUR/USD



Yohay Elam: Selling high



Steve Ruffley: I sell high



Yohay Elam: Looking for the next troubles in the eurozone?



Steve Ruffley: The EU is a failed experiment



Steve Ruffley: Where's the good news from the EU?



Yohay Elam: EU or the eurozone design?



Steve Ruffley: Out of bullets



Steve Ruffley: Both



Yohay Elam: Policymakers here always seem slow to react



Steve Ruffley: It's been about the ECB's credibility more than the welfare of the citizens



Steve Ruffley: Bring back Trichet



Yohay Elam: Strong vigilance



Steve Ruffley: How sad is it today that - that he was the sensible one



Steve Ruffley: Hahah



Yohay Elam: Sensible?



Steve Ruffley: If I had a pound for every time...



Yohay Elam: He raised rates twice in 2011



Yohay Elam : Draghi had to undo it



Yohay Elam: The second recession



Steve Ruffley: Yes but least his forward guidance was what you went off - nothing



Steve Ruffley: Not like now where you second guess every comment made



Yohay Elam: Indeed



Yohay Elam: Draghi had good performances but also poor ones



Yohay Elam: And Lagarde seems a bit lost



Steve Ruffley: Draghi - Carney



Steve Ruffley: I'm in it for the fame



Steve Ruffley: Cut rates



Steve Ruffley: Buy bonds



Steve Ruffley: Go off and do what you want



Yohay Elam: As a marathon runner, I'm a fan of Carney



Steve Ruffley : What did they do for the world?



Yohay Elam: Indeed, Carney seemed busy being cool



Yohay Elam: His tenure at the BOC was somewhat overrated



Steve Ruffley: Turn up cuts rates...



Steve Ruffley: Pretend your not a one trick pony?



Steve Ruffley: Get the pints in for a good job?



Yohay Elam : Smile to the camera



Steve Ruffley: He's a good looking lad



Steve Ruffley: Not my bag



Steve Ruffley: But he did well for style over substance



Yohay Elam: Is there a central banker that you look up to?



Yohay Elam: A current one



Steve Ruffley: Not Orr in NZ that's for sure



Steve Ruffley: I've out guessed that clown from day 1



Steve Ruffley: No to be fair



Steve Ruffley: I have little or no respect for anyone in office



Yohay Elam: Orr opened the door to debt monetization



Steve Ruffley: I know



Yohay Elam: He went there



Steve Ruffley: Negative rates



Steve Ruffley: The whole shebang



Yohay Elam: Negative rates... Japan



Steve Ruffley: Now he's a man who does not get forward guidance



Yohay Elam: I guess he likes to speak his mind...



Steve Ruffley: He's a throwback to where men here and people listen to authority



Steve Ruffley: Why Jacinder did well



Steve Ruffley: Complaint little people



Steve Ruffley: She'll be off to head the UN soon



Steve Ruffley: A global recession sounds like hard work



Yohay Elam: Hard work and not a lot of fun



Yohay Elam: You can only be blamed



Yohay Elam: You've mentioned buying GBP low



Steve Ruffley: Yes



Yohay Elam: As one of your rules



Yohay Elam : Why is that?



Steve Ruffley: It's cheap



Steve Ruffley: I mean - it's really cheap



Yohay Elam: By PPP standards? Historic standards?



Steve Ruffley: By why I want to hold in my hand standards



Steve Ruffley: I don't make trading too smart



Steve Ruffley: I buy and sell value



Steve Ruffley: Usually for 10-20 pips



Steve Ruffley: Just at HUGE size



Steve Ruffley: My desire to be right



Steve Ruffley: Is an ego thing I've learned to control



Steve Ruffley: I just make money



Yohay Elam: 10-20 pips, for short periods of time?



Steve Ruffley: I leave being right to the big boys like Trump



Steve Ruffley: Yes



Steve Ruffley: Less than 20 mins on the whole



Yohay Elam: Being right doesn't get you places



Yohay Elam: Shortlived indeed



Yohay Elam: And huge size? What's the leverage?



Steve Ruffley: I use 500:1



Yohay Elam: That's huge



Yohay Elam: Enormous



Steve Ruffley: I am huge



Yohay Elam : Gargantuan



Yohay Elam: You put big pictures on your site



Steve Ruffley: Why I only need 10-20 pips



Yohay Elam: Quick trades, big size



Steve Ruffley: Yes



Yohay Elam: You've mentioned buying indices



Steve Ruffley: Take the money off the table first time



Steve Ruffley: Why let the market dictate your trade



Steve Ruffley: If you can't find 20 pips in a move - your not trading



Steve Ruffley: Your investing



Yohay Elam: Investments are trades gone wrong



Yohay Elam: Something I've heard many years ago



Steve Ruffley: I agree there



Steve Ruffley: I mentor lots of rich people



Steve Ruffley: They are consumed with being right



Yohay Elam: If you stay in a position for a long time, you become hostage?



Steve Ruffley: I don't care about being right - I care about money



Steve Ruffley: I see profit I take it



Steve Ruffley: You never go skint that way



Yohay Elam: Separating bias/ideology from trading is hard



Steve Ruffley: It is



Steve Ruffley: Took me 20 years to forget how to be smart



Steve Ruffley: I'm right and making money - or I'm wrong and out



Yohay Elam: And do your rich students find it hard to let go of being right?



Steve Ruffley: Yes



Steve Ruffley: Why they are rich



Steve Ruffley: But trading is its own beast



Steve Ruffley: I have to make a lot of people 'woke'



Steve Ruffley: But no matter how rich you are no one likes losing money



Steve Ruffley: So the lessons don't take too long usually



Yohay Elam: Because losing money means you are wrong



Yohay Elam: A blow to the ego



Steve Ruffley: Trading is about being right at the right time



Steve Ruffley: Any muppet can say this is going up! And lose money



Steve Ruffley: I have not timed for that



Steve Ruffley: Time is your enemy when trading



Yohay Elam: Any preferred trading times?



Yohay Elam: Or limits to the number of hours dedicated to trading?



Steve Ruffley: I only trade when I have a setup



Steve Ruffley: I don't trade more than an hour a day



Steve Ruffley: Most of my stuff is automated



Yohay Elam: Just one hour



Steve Ruffley: Yes



Steve Ruffley: If that



Yohay Elam: Automation for closing trades or also for opening them?



Steve Ruffley: I have signal alerts for manual trades and algos that trade 24/6



Steve Ruffley: I keep my eye on data



Steve Ruffley: And sometimes I just see something good



Steve Ruffley: It's so easy to make money now less is more



Yohay Elam: Anything good you've seen recently?



Steve Ruffley: GBP/NZD



Steve Ruffley: Free money



Yohay Elam: That easy?



Steve Ruffley : Yes



Steve Ruffley: Just trade 500-1000 a point



Steve Ruffley: And it's quite easy to make money



Steve Ruffley: Just don't be wrong



Yohay Elam: Convincing charts



Steve Ruffley: That's expensive



Steve Ruffley: It's a basic Fib



Yohay Elam: Indeed



Steve Ruffley: Simple is better



Steve Ruffley: Think I wrote a book on it once



Steve Ruffley: It's all on Google



Steve Ruffley: Being smart in trading is very very overrated



Steve Ruffley: Do the simple things well



Yohay Elam: Keep it simple stupid



Yohay Elam: Something every programmer is taught



Steve Ruffley: You got it



Steve Ruffley: That they are



Steve Ruffley: As you say keep it simple



Steve Ruffley: Anyway - hope you have enough there



Yohay Elam: Lots of fun



Steve Ruffley: All good



Steve Ruffley: Thanks for your time



Yohay Elam: No, thank you for your time!