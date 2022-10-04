What you need to take care of on Wednesday, October 5:
Optimism prevailed for a second consecutive day, leading to a continued dollar sell-off. The catalyst this time was the Reserve Bank of Australia, as it came out with a dovish surprise. Australian policymakers hiked the cash rate by a modest 25 bps, below the 50 bps expected, being the first to halt the ultra-aggressive quantitative tightening.
However, the global worrisome scenario remains the same. Inflation remains stubbornly high, while the risk of recessions is present among most major economies. For the record, the EU published the August Producer Price Index, which soared by 43.3% YoY, a record high.
The decision fueled hopes central banks are approaching the end of aggressive quantitative tightening. Global stocks rallied on relief, with US indexes sharply up for a second consecutive day as major indexes added over 2% each.
Government bonds kept recovering ground, keeping yields under modest pressure, which weighed on the greenback.
The EUR/USD pair trades just below parity and at its highest in over two weeks. GBP/USD is also up, currently trading in the 1.1470 price zone.
The aussie was the worst performer after RBA’s monetary policy decision, with AUD/USD now hovering at around 0.6500. The USD/CAD plunged towards 1.3500, trading nearby at the end of the American session.
The Swiss Franc edged higher against the greenback, with USD/CHF now trading at around 0.9790, while USD/JPY kept consolidating, now trading at around 144.00.
Gold benefited from the broad greenback weakness, trading at around $1,725 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices were also up, with WTI now changing hands at $86.20 a barrel.
Market players now await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to hike the main rate by 50 bps to 3.5%, and any decision different to that should spur volatility across the FX board.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Turbulence en route to the moon
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles to recover 0.6500
Following RBA’s dovish rate hike, AUD/USD remained under pressure, recovering amid risk-on flows in the latest American session. Stocks soared as market players hope central banks would soon start slowing the tightening pace.
EUR/USD flirts with parity as dollar sell-off continues
EUR/USD trades near the 1.0000 level, extending its recovery for a second consecutive day amid the broad dollar weakness. Soaring equities and easing government bond yields reflect a better perception of risk.
Gold confirming an interim bottom
Bets on less aggressive quantitative tightening spurred risk appetite. The dollar’s sell-off extends for a second consecutive day, hinting at interim bottoms. XAUUSD turned bullish and will likely keep rallying as long as above $1,707.70.
Turbulence en route to the moon
The crypto market ascends what some traders would refer to as noisy behavior. At the current time, the next trend is more of a guessing game than a sure thing. Still, key levels have been identified to gain an advantage in this turbulent environment.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Sticking to its 50 bps rate hike pattern Premium
The RBNZ is set to extend its rate hike trajectory into the fifth straight meeting on Wednesday. New Zealand’s inflation at a three-decade high combined with the dramatic fall in the kiwi dollar makes a compelling case for more central bank tightening.