What you need to know on Monday, April 27th:
- The American dollar edged lower on Friday, but closed the week with gains, particularly against its European rivals. Commodity-linked currencies posted modest gains against the greenback, helped by gold soaring toward multi-year highs and a bounce in crude oil prices after collapsing to record lows.
- Weekend news may introduce quite some noise. Regarding the GBP and Brexit, EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said that negotiations have been disappointing, hinting no progress made. The UK continues to refuse to extend the transition period, despite the ongoing crisis. Over the weekend, German’s Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the kingdom would need to extend talks.
- There were market rumours about the possible death of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un. He was last seen on April 11, later submitted to cardiac surgery. News over the weekend reported that China sent medical experts to North Korea to advise on Kim’s health.
- Crude oil prices could be affected by headlines indicating that the US government ordered Chevron to halt oil production in Venezuela by December 1. The decision may have a limited impact on Chevron's finances.
- Spot gold trades near multi-year highs as easy money continues to flood the markets. Worldwide economies continue with liquidity injections to keep economies afloat throughout the crisis.
- Cryptocurrency Market Update: Sunday range is a precursor for another big move
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Central banks and growth in the spotlight
The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground on Friday, closing the week anyway in the red in the 1.0820 price zone. The pair turned neutral in the short-term, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
GBP/USD: “Disappointing” Brexit talks may weigh on Sterling
The GBP/USD pair posted a modest advance for a third consecutive day, but remained within familiar levels and finished the week in the red. UK Retail Sales fell to record lows in March, consumer confidence remained depressed.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data
Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.