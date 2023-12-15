Forex Today: USD sell-off pauses for now, focus shifts to PMI surveys

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 15:
The US Dollar (USD) suffered heavy losses against its major rivals for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The US Dollar Index declined below 102.00 for the first time since August before stabilizing near that level early Friday. S&P Global will release preliminary December Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the Euro area, Germany, the UK and the US. The Federal Reserve will publish November Industrial Production data later in the day as well.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-2.05%
|-1.66%
|-1.43%
|-1.79%
|-2.06%
|-1.20%
|-1.42%
|EUR
|2.00%
|0.38%
|0.60%
|0.25%
|-0.07%
|0.83%
|0.61%
|GBP
|1.64%
|-0.39%
|0.22%
|-0.14%
|-0.40%
|0.45%
|0.23%
|CAD
|1.40%
|-0.62%
|-0.25%
|-0.38%
|-0.63%
|0.21%
|0.00%
|AUD
|1.76%
|-0.26%
|0.12%
|0.35%
|-0.27%
|0.58%
|0.37%
|JPY
|2.02%
|0.01%
|0.29%
|0.60%
|0.26%
|0.83%
|0.63%
|NZD
|1.20%
|-0.82%
|-0.45%
|-0.22%
|-0.58%
|-0.84%
|-0.20%
|CHF
|1.40%
|-0.62%
|-0.24%
|-0.02%
|-0.37%
|-0.64%
|0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The European Central Bank (ECB) left key rates unchanged as anticipated and revised inflation projections lower. In its policy statement, however, the ECB reiterated that future decisions will ensure that policy rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for "as long as necessary." In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that they did not discuss rate cuts, adding that it wasn't time to lower their guard since they had more work to be done. Lagarde's hawkish tone provided a boost to the Euro, lifting EUR/USD to multi-week highs above 1.1000. At the time of press, the pair was consolidating its weekly gains slightly below this level.
The Bank of England (BoE) held the policy rate steady at 5.25% following the last policy meeting of the year. Three members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Megan Greene, Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann, voted to raise the policy rate by 25 bps. The BoE repeated that the monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an "extended period of time." In a statement released after the rate decision, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that it was too early to start speculating about cutting rates and added that they can't yet say that interest rates have peaked. GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum in the BoE aftermath and advanced to its highest level since late August near 1.2800. Early Friday, the pair staged a technical correction and retreated to the 1.2750 area.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from China revealed that Industrial Production expanded by 6.6% on a yearly basis, compared to the market expectation of 5.6%. On a negative note, Retail Sales grew by 10.1% in the same period to fall short of the market expectation for an expansion of 12.5%.
Judo Bank Composite PMI in Australia improved to 47.4 in December from 46.2 in November. AUD/USD showed no reaction to this report and was last seen moving sideways at around 0.6700.
The Swiss National Bank kept the interest rate unchanged at 1.75% as forecast on Thursday. USD/CHF continued to push lower and fell to its lowest level since late July below 0.8650. Although the pair managed to erase a portion of its daily losses, it's still down more than 200 pips on a weekly basis.
Following the impressive upsurge seen late Wednesday, Gold came within a touching distance of $2,050 on Thursday as the 10-year US yield broke below 4%. Early Friday, XAU/USD turned quiet slightly below $2,040 while the 10-year yield rebounded toward 4%.
USD/JPY extended its downtrend and dropped to a fresh multi-month low below 141.00 on Thursday. Following a late rebound, the pair seems to have stabilized at around 142.00 on the last trading day of the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1000 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD remains sidelined in the European morning on Friday, awaiting the Euro area business PMIs for fresh impetus. The divergent ECB-Fed policy outlooks stay supportive of the Euro while the US Dollar consolidates losses ahead of US PMI data.
GBP/USD eases to near 1.2750 ahead of UK, US PMI data
GBP/USD is paring back gains to trade modestly flat near 1.2750 in early Europe on Friday. The pair is holding its weekly gains, supported by a hawkish BoE outlook and a dovish Fed pivot. Focus shifts toward the preliminary UK/ US PMIs.
Gold's remains confined in a narrow trading band below weekly high touched on Thursday
Gold price is seen consolidating its weekly gains registered over the past two days. Rebounding US bond yields and a positive risk tone act as a headwind for the metal. The Fed’s dovish tilt, along with sustained USD selling, continue to lend support.
XRP price could rise above $1.50 post Bitcoin halving and Spot ETF approval: Austin Hilton
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin ETF are lined up for 2024.
Have markets reached a peak? Probably not yet
The Fed expectedly kept the key rate at the highest level in 22 years in the 5.25%-5.50% range but kicked off a powerful rally in equities and dollar sell-off with a dramatic change in rhetoric.