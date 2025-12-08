Japan’s Katayama: Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Monday that he has recently seen one-sided and rapid moves in the foreign exchange market, and he will take appropriate action if necessary.

Key quotes

Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves.



Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.



Will take appropriate action if necessary.



Concerned about FX moves.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.05% on the day at 155.25.